AFI, Mannequin Pussy, Ecca Vandal join Deftones, Deafheaven, Amyl and the Sniffers and more on stacked Outbreak / All Points East bill
AFI to make long-awaited UK return on stacked London festival bill also featuring Idles, Interpol and more
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
AFI, indie veterans Interpol and Philadelphia punks Mannequin Pussy are among the latest artists announced for August's Deftones-headlined Outbreak London / All Points East festival one-dayer.
This will be AFI's first UK show since they played at Download festival on June 10, 2017.
Other new additions to the show in East London's Victoria Park on August 23 are Ecca Vandal and Michigan witch house pioneers Salem, who join the previously-announced Idles, Amyl and the Sniffers, Deafheaven, JPEGMafia and more on the bill.
The diverse line-up also includes much-hyped Liverpool rapper Esdeekid, San Francisco shoegaze starlet Wisp, English post-hardcore favourites Basement, and New York post-hardcore crew Show Me The Body.
Tickets for the festival are on-sale now.
Deftones' UK arena tour is set to close tomorrow night, February 20, at London's O2 Arena.
Elsewhere at All Points East 2026, Lorde headlines on August 22, with PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson in support, Tyler, The Creator headlines on August 28 and 29 (with Turnstile among the supporting cast on Aug 28, and Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah on Aug 29) while Twenty One Pilots are set to headline on August 30.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
See the full line-up here.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.