AFI, Mannequin Pussy, Ecca Vandal join Deftones, Deafheaven, Amyl and the Sniffers and more on stacked Outbreak / All Points East bill

AFI, indie veterans Interpol and Philadelphia punks Mannequin Pussy are among the latest artists announced for August's Deftones-headlined Outbreak London / All Points East festival one-dayer.

This will be AFI's first UK show since they played at Download festival on June 10, 2017.

Other new additions to the show in East London's Victoria Park on August 23 are Ecca Vandal and Michigan witch house pioneers Salem, who join the previously-announced Idles, Amyl and the Sniffers, Deafheaven, JPEGMafia and more on the bill.

The diverse line-up also includes much-hyped Liverpool rapper Esdeekid, San Francisco shoegaze starlet Wisp, English post-hardcore favourites Basement, and New York post-hardcore crew Show Me The Body.

Tickets for the festival are on-sale now.

(Image credit: Outbreak /All Points East)

Deftones' UK arena tour is set to close tomorrow night, February 20, at London's O2 Arena.

Elsewhere at All Points East 2026, Lorde headlines on August 22, with PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson in support, Tyler, The Creator headlines on August 28 and 29 (with Turnstile among the supporting cast on Aug 28, and Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah on Aug 29) while Twenty One Pilots are set to headline on August 30.

See the full line-up here.