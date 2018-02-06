Listen to new Code Orange track Only One Way

Code Orange have released a stream of their new track Only One Way.

The band teamed up with Adult Swim’s Single Series for the song, which is their first material since the launch of their third album Forever in 2017.

Listen to it below.

The band say: “We wanted to write a song that felt like something structurally sound and melodic, being chewed up and spit out by a machine – our machine.

“We plan to release material on a more regular basis in an attempt to break down rock and metal’s formulaic pattern of long breaks between outputs.

“This means we must work twice as hard, so we will. The hurt will go on. The end will never come…”

Code Orange will head out on tour with Trivium, Venom Prison and Power Trip across the UK in April.

For dates and how to buy tickets, visit Metal Hammer’s tour page.

How Code Orange took over the world