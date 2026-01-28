"It's a more sinister sound, because these are sinister times." Kneecap announce new album Fenian, share its politicised, hard-hitting punk-rave single Liars Tale

Kneecap have announced details of their forthcoming second album, Fenians.

Set for release on April 24, on Heavenly Recordings, the album is the follow-up to 2024's acclaimed Fine Art.



"With how intense and insane this year was we managed to regroup (during a witch hunt and trumped up terrorism charges) to put together an album we are all fucking delighted with," the trio say. "Massive shout out and gratitude to Dan Carey for producing the album. The mans a genius and all round buzzer that is a pleasure to call a friend now. Plenty of shit for us to talk about this year (I am sure you can imagine). We massively appreciate every bit of support we have had in getting through this year and making a piece of work we are all proud of."



Speaking about their return, their work with producer Dan Carey (Shame/Kae Tempest/Wet Leg), and the album's more politicised edge, the Irish rap trio - Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí - add: "They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap 'terrorists', with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

We had all the motivation we needed...this isn't a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.

Made with Dan Carey, a producer we are honoured to have worked with. It's a more sinister sound...because these are sinister times. But also defiant and triumphant.

Inspired by, and proudly named 'Fenian', who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish. Now we're using it to name everyone speaking truth to power.

After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn't. Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed.

And Kneecap is much the same...we haven't gone away.

The Paddies are back."



The world's first taste of the record comes in the form of its hard-hitting first single, Liars Tale, which offers a scathing attack upon British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



"Starmer is a scumbag," the trio say. "Don't accept it. There's no good in their politics and the belly of the beast is feeding overseas."

Speaking about the single's video, director Thomas James comments: "For me, this needed to be punk, absurd, abrasive and wild. An ugly reflection of the world we find ourselves in; utter fucking chaos. We talked around the idea of a ‘carnival of distraction’ - and for me, this meant as many ideas as would squeeze into the 3 minutes, that embody the 2+2=5 hell-scape we seem to be surrounded by.

"A whirlwind of Irish mythology, of satire, of anger. A vehicle for what the boys have been through, but likewise, for what everyone is witnessing. It’s not often you get to work with a band who have a genuine fire, and a selfless interest in trying to help people. And that for all of us involved, was important.

"The video became a nightmarish fuck you to the powers that be, with a wry smile and a lubed up prop selection."



Watch the video below.

The tracklist for Fenian is:



1. Éire go Deo

2. Smugglers & Scholars

3. Carnival

4. Palestine (ft. Fawzi)

5. Liars Tale

6. FENIAN

7. Big Bad Mo

8. Headcase

9. An Ra

10. Cold At The Top

11. Occupied 6

12. Gael Phonics

13. Cocaine Hill (ft. Radie Peat)

14. Irish Goodbye (ft. Kae Tempest)

The album is available to order here.

The Belfast/Derry trio have also announced live appearances to coincide with the album release:



They will appear at.

Apr 23: Kingston Circuit, with Banquet Records (evening)

Apr 24: Brighton Chalk,with Resident Records (evening)

Apr 25: Bristol Fleece, with Rough Trade (matinee & evening)

Apr 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, with Rough Trade (matinee & evening)

Apr 28: Dundee Live House, with Assai (evening)

Ap 29 : Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, with Assai (evening)

Apr 30: London TBC with Rough Trade East (evening & matinee)

In September, a terrorist charge against rapper Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), was thrown out at Woolwich Crown Court, due to a legal timing issue.

The rapper had been accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in 2024, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation.” After being made aware of video footage from the gig, an investigation led to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorising the charge.



The Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the decision, with the appeal heard earlier this month at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. A ruling on the appeal is be made public at a later date.

