Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month

Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines have joined forces to launch She Rocks month.

It’s been brought together along with TeamRock.com to celebrate the women who have changed and continue to shape the rock landscape, with the UK’s leading rock titles talking to the women who have made an impact on rock, metal and progressive music.

The February editions of the three magazines all feature female musicians on their covers and include interviews with leading female artists.

Classic Rock features five split covers with Kate Bush, Joan Jett, Chrissie Hynde, Skin and Girlschool, with the free cover CD packed with artists including Blues Pills, Blondie and Rock Goddess.

Inside, there are interviews with Suzi Quatro, Shirley Manson, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Nancy Wilson and more.

Metal Hammer have dedicated the February issue to the women defining the metal scene with Nightwish’s Floor Jansen on the cover, while there are also interviews with artists including Doro Pesch, Amy Lee, Epica’s Simone Simons, Myrkur’s Amalie Bruun, Oceans Of Slumber’s Cammie Gilbert, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, Arch Enemy and more.

Anathema and vocalist Lee Douglas appear on the cover of this month’s Prog which also looks at the changing role of women in the current prog scene.

Online coverage throughout February will feature opinion pieces, exclusive interviews and more, with the aim to raise debate and create awareness of the issues surrounding women in the music industry.

TeamRock.com’s editor Briony Edwards says: “Rock and roll was invented by women – and anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know their history. Not only that, we’re better at it than men.”

Classic Rock editor Siân Llewellyn adds: “While female artists rule the worlds of pop and country, they just aren’t as prominent or successful in rock music.

“We ran an online poll recently to find the greatest rock albums, and only one band with women in its lineup made the Top 100. And because they’re not as big, magazines tend to cover female artists less – this is a chance to tell their stories.”

Metal Hammer’s deputy editor Eleanor Goodman says: “Thankfully, the days of female fans being perceived as groupies and female musicians being perceived as a novelty are receding into the past.

“Women continue to contribute to metal all across the industry, strengthening our world behind the scenes and onstage. In 2018, it’s even more vital than ever to celebrate their role.”

The February issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog are on sale now.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Keep up to date with the She Rocks month on social media using the hashtag #SheRocks