Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Nightwish to the cover of our new issue – a celebration of the women defining metal in 2018.

BUY YOUR COPY OF METAL HAMMER HERE

In a world exclusive, we talk to Nightwish’s Floor Jansen about her life in music, coping with bullying, mental health issues and facing her critics – and what comes next for the symphonic megaweights

And that’s not all. This month’s issue celebrates the women that are defining the metal scene in 2018, and includes all of THIS!

We go on the road with Arch Enemy as they attempt to conquer the USA.

And talk to Epica singer Simone Simons about life, explosives and, erm, shitting and puking at the same time. Ouch.

And dissect the influences that helped Myrkur make 2017’s extreme metal masterpiece, Mareridt.

We also reveal the full, fascinating story behind the rise of Oceans Of Slumber and their disgracefully talented frontwoman, Cammie Gilbert. You need to hear this band!

We put Lacuna Coil legend Cristina Scabbia in the confessional with some of her most eye-popping stories.

And unite Rolo Tomassi’s Eva Spence and Employed To Serve’s Justine Jones for a special joint interview about hardcore, DIY culture and the people that inspired them to make heavy music.

In the wake of #MeToo and increasing criticism of a lack of female presence on festival bills, we ask whether women are still finding it harder to break into the metal scene, and if so, why?

Plus, we speak to the people behind the initiatives fighting to put more women in the spotlight – and how YOU can get involved with them!

We also talk to Sharon Osbourne about her rollercoaster life and career, being painted as the ‘evil witch’ of metal and what it takes to be successful in the rock industry in 2018.

And, in the latest of our ongoing global metal series, we talk to the metal fans fighting oppression in Botswana – the Botswana Queens!

We also talk to Leeds’ own Black Moth about the morbid inspirations behind new album, Anatomical Venus.

Plus we catch up with original Metal Queens, Doro and Girlschool!

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

AND get Venom Prison’s Larissa Stupar to take the Metal Test!

Oh, and there’s also a special Subterannea cover feature with underground crushers Agrimonia.

And a free CD featuring 15 brand new bands!

All this plus Evanescence, Dream State, Legends Of The Seagullmen, Saxon and much, much more!

That’s not all, though. We’ve teamed up with Classic Rock, Prog and Girls Against to bring you more about the bands, the fans, the initiatives and the campaigners fighting the good fight across February and beyond.

We’re just getting started. #SheRocks

The new issue of Metal Hammer is in stores now and is available to order online. If you’re in the UK, you can use our store locator to find your nearest Metal Hammer stockist.

You can also subscribe to Metal Hammer so you never miss an issue.

Metal Hammer issue 306 is also available to read on TeamRock+.

Floor Jansen: "People don’t get to dictate what they want from me"