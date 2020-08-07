Watch Tame Impala’s trippy video for Is It True

Tame Impala have released a video for their new single Is It True.

It’s the latest material taken from the Kevin Parker project’s latest album The Slow Rush which was released earlier this year through Fiction Records.

Tame Impala previously shared Posthumous Forgiveness, It Might Be Time, Borderline and Lost In Yesterday from the follow-up to 2015’s Currents.

Speaking previously with The New York Times, Parker gave an insight into the record, saying: “A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards.

“I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”

The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, and was produced and mixed by Parker.

The cover art was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features “a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye.”