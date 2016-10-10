Watch Enter Shikari's Hoodwinker video

Enter Shikari have released a video for their new track Hoodwinker.

The band began recording the song at the same time as their last single Redshift back in January. They completed the track between summer festival performances.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says of Hoodwinker: “Every now and then, outside of album releases and their attendant campaigns, it’s nice to release a song into the wild, out-of-the-blue. To bowl it full force at the faces of the general public without prior warning.

“Hoodwinker is Enter Shikari angrily calling out your God as an imposter. Which I’m afraid he is. I know you thought all the others were imposters and yours was in fact the real one, but I’m afraid he is a phoney too.

“We have clear evidence of false paperwork and forged documents. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. Please enjoy this piece of angry music though. I hope its frustration and righteous indignation will go some way to dampening the annoying news.”

Reynolds recently confirmed they’ll soon commence work on their follow-up to 2015’s The Mindsweep – and he promised it’ll be their “best album ever.”

Enter Shikari will launch their Live At Alexandra Palace album on November 4. It’s available for pre-order via their website. They’ll support Bring Me The Horizon at London’s O2 Academy on October 31 alongside Don Broco and Basement.

Deleted