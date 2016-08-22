Bring Me The Horizon Halloween show to include Enter Shikari

Bring Me The Horizon have announced Enter Shikari as main support for their upcoming Halloween gig in London.

Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari and Don Broco will perform at the London O2 Arena on October 31. Basement are also on the bill.

BMTH released fifth album That’s The Spirit last year and frontman Oli Sykes said their radio-friendly sound was not a sell-out. He said: “We always wanted to be the catchiest, heaviest band. It wasn’t intentional to become an A-list radio band. It was just the music we like.

“We like pop music. We like catchy songs. But we also like heavy songs. None of it feels forced – none of it feels like we’re selling out. It’s real, and it’s good.”

Aug 27: Paris Rock En Seine, France

Sep 14: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Sep 16: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Sep 17: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 18: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 20: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 23: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 25: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Sep 27: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Oct 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 01: Bournemouth BIC, UK

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark

Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

