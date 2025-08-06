Texan terrors Die Spitz share video for new single Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay) as a preview for incoming debut album Something to Consume

Hotly-tipped Austin, Texas alt. rockers Die Spitz have announced the release of a second single previewing their forthcoming debut album Something to Consume.

Something to Consume will be released on Jack White's Third Man Records label next month, September 12, and having already offered a taste of what's to come with last month's Throw Yourself to the Sword single, the band have today shared their video for Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay).



“Pop Punk Anthem is a story from the perspective of someone being driven to obsessive insanity through limerence towards a person that does not reciprocate the feelings,” says the band's vocalist/guitarist/drummer Ava Schrobilgen. “But mostly it’s just a fun song to pay homage to the great early 2000’s pop punk legends.”



“It may sound like a love song at first, but when the beat kicks in it’s the obsession that takes over”, she adds. “The words ‘you’re a part of me’ sound loving but it can be an insane emotion and privilege over someone else’s life.”

Watch the entertaining video below.

For the avoidance of doubt, Die Spitz are not a pop punk band, but count Black Sabbath, PJ Harvey, Pixies, Mudhoney and Nirvana among their key influences.

After watching the band play their first-ever UK show last month at London's Downstairs at the Dome, Louder (or more specifically, full disclosure, this writer) proclaimed the quartet - completed by drummer/vocalist/guitarist Chloe De St. Aubin, vocalist/guitarist Ellie Livingston and bassist Kate Halter - "the best new band in the world".

Die Spitz will tour North America as support to Viagra Boys from September 10 onwards.

