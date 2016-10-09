Watch a man headbanging to Slayer in the middle of Hurricane Matthew

Hurricanes are dangerous things. With torrential rain and winds up to 100mph, they leave a trail of devastation and death in their wake. And Hurricane Matthew is a particularly nasty bastard. Blowing in across Florida from the Caribbean, it’s left more than 800 people dead.

But not everyone is running scared. Florida resident Lane Pittman decided to confront Hurricane Matthew head on by stripping off his shirt in the middle of the street and headbanging to Slayer’s Raining Blood at full volume while waving a giant American flag. “Had a request for some hair action during the ‘cane,” wrote Pittman on his Facebook page. “I granted it.”

Pittman is either very brave or batshit crazy, but you’ve got to admire his balls – you certainly wouldn’t get Klaus ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ Meine of the Scorpions whipping off his top and laughing in the face of mother nature. In fact the only disappointing thing is that the clip lasts just nine seconds. Unless, of course, it all ends with Pittman being swept up into the nearest tree or crushed by a house falling from the sky.

Either way, Heavy Metal Hurricane Guy – we salute you!