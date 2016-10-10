Trending

Watch Randy Blythe fronting Eyehategod

By News  

Footage of Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe singing with Eyehategod has been released

A picture of Randy Blythe onstage with Eyehategod
Randy Blythe onstage with Eyehategod

Footage has been released showing Randy Blythe fronting Eyehategod.

The Lamb Of God vocalist is filling in for Mike Williams, who’s taken a step back from the band to deal with unspecified health issues. Blythe will sing with Eyehategod for a total of 11 US dates.

Video of Blythe performing New Orleans Is The New Vietnam with the band at Dante’s in Portland, Oregon, on October 7 can be viewed below, along with a second clip showing the final moments of the gig. The footage was captured by Doomed & Stoned and shared by the band.

The tour with Blythe runs through until October 16.

After the Portland show, Blythe said on Instagram: “Great sold out show in Portland last night. Tonight in Santa Ana is sold out too. Bring on the warm weather.”

Announcing he would temporarily join Eyehategod, Blythe said: “Anyone who knows me well knows I am a massive Eyehategod fan. I’ve seen them play more times than I can remember. I wear their merch – I even have a freaking Eyehategod tattoo that I got in New Orleans. They are one of my favourite bands of all time.

“Mike is the voice of Eyehategod and I respect him as a friend, musician, and writer way too much to ever think otherwise. What I can say is that I am beyond honoured to be serving a brief tour of duty on vocals with Eyehategod for this upcoming run.”

Eyehategod, Discharge, Toxic Holocaust 2016 remaining US tour dates

Oct 10: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA
Oct 11: Pomona Glass House, CA
Oct 12: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA
Oct 13: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 14: New York Webster Hal, NY
Oct 15: Chicago Reggies, IL
Oct 16: Chicago Reggies, IL (with Negative Approach, Svlphvrvs)

Q&A: Mike Williams from Eyehategod