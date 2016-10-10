Watch Randy Blythe fronting Eyehategod

Footage has been released showing Randy Blythe fronting Eyehategod.

The Lamb Of God vocalist is filling in for Mike Williams, who’s taken a step back from the band to deal with unspecified health issues. Blythe will sing with Eyehategod for a total of 11 US dates.

Video of Blythe performing New Orleans Is The New Vietnam with the band at Dante’s in Portland, Oregon, on October 7 can be viewed below, along with a second clip showing the final moments of the gig. The footage was captured by Doomed & Stoned and shared by the band.

The tour with Blythe runs through until October 16.

After the Portland show, Blythe said on Instagram: “Great sold out show in Portland last night. Tonight in Santa Ana is sold out too. Bring on the warm weather.”

Announcing he would temporarily join Eyehategod, Blythe said: “Anyone who knows me well knows I am a massive Eyehategod fan. I’ve seen them play more times than I can remember. I wear their merch – I even have a freaking Eyehategod tattoo that I got in New Orleans. They are one of my favourite bands of all time.

“Mike is the voice of Eyehategod and I respect him as a friend, musician, and writer way too much to ever think otherwise. What I can say is that I am beyond honoured to be serving a brief tour of duty on vocals with Eyehategod for this upcoming run.”

Oct 10: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Oct 11: Pomona Glass House, CA

Oct 12: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Oct 13: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 14: New York Webster Hal, NY

Oct 15: Chicago Reggies, IL

Oct 16: Chicago Reggies, IL (with Negative Approach, Svlphvrvs)

Q&A: Mike Williams from Eyehategod