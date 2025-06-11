"Apparently pretending to play guitar on a public path is a criminal offence." British metalcore crew Malevolence are beefing with UK nature charity The National Trust

Sheffield metalcore mob Malevolence have had a falling out with UK nature and conservation charity group the National Trust.

It's a bizarre turn of events, but comes after the charity apparently forced Malevolence's label Nuclear Blast to remove the video for their latest single Salt The Wound from YouTube, citing a lack of permission to film on sites featured in the video.

Taken from the band's upcoming fourth album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken, Malevolence attest that the Salt The Wound video was created to celebrate their local heritage.

On release, vocalist Alex Taylor explained, "The video was entirely shot in Sheffield and the surrounding areas."

"From the industrial depths of Sheffield, a 900-year-old ruined Abbey, to a perfect sunrise over some of the incredible hills of Derbyshire, there is some incredible scenery in the north of the UK which we sometimes take for granted, so this song felt like the perfect opportunity to showcase some of that."

The National Trust clearly didn't agree, however. In a statement released by Malevolence, they say that they were threatened with legal action, and that attempts to resolve the issue were met with refusal. Read their full statement below.

Posted by MalevolenceRiff on

In the meantime, the video has been anonymously re-uploaded to YouTube by the channel "Trust Issues" and vocal supporters of the band have been criticising the National Trust's response in comments on their recent social media posts.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where Only The Truth Is Spoken is due for release on June 20. The band will celebrate the album's release with a series of special release events including in-stores and acoustic performances across the UK, before playing their biggest UK headline shows to date in November when they play Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and Brixton Academy in London.

Watch the video for Salt The Wound below.

MALEVOLENCE - Salt The Wound [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Malevolence UK Release Events

Jun 20: Think Tank, Newcastle

Jun 21: Sheffield (details unreleased)

Jun 22: HMV Vault, Birmingham (acoustic)

Jun 23: The Exchange, Bristol

Jun 24: Joiners, Southampton

Jun 25: Jacaranda, Liverpool

Jun 26: Resident, Brighton (acoustic)