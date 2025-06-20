Muse share suitably bombastic new single Unravelling, their first new music for four years
UK trio Muse have released new single Unravelling, their first new music since 2022's Will Of The People
UK trio Muse have shared a video for their suitably epic and OTT new single Unravelling, their first new music for four years, since they released 2022's Will Of The People.
The band had set fans' pulses racing earlier this month with a series of teasers on their social media before they debuted Unravelling at an intimate show at the House of Culture in Helsinki, before performing the dynamic new song during their headline set at Finland’s Rockfest last week.
In Muse's usual genre-bending style, Unravelling mixes prog, electronica and bombastic rock, as a bubbling synth intro gives way to a discordant breakdown and huge rolling guitar riff from Matt Bellamy along with a typically memorable and huge chorus.
Unravelling was produced by Grammy nominee Dan Lancaster, who also performs keyboards and additional guitar in the Muse live band.
Muse are currently on tour throughout Europe, headlining at a series of Summer Festivals. You can see the full list of their dates below.
Muse Summer 2025 Festival Dates
Jun 20: FRA Hellfest
Jun 22: NED Pinkpop
Jun 25: NOR Tons of Rock
Jun 27: SWE STHLM Fields
Jul 4: POL Open’er Festival
Jul 10: SPA Mad Cool Festival
Jul 12: POR NOS Alive
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.