Muse share suitably bombastic new single Unravelling, their first new music for four years

UK trio Muse have shared a video for their suitably epic and OTT new single Unravelling, their first new music for four years, since they released 2022's Will Of The People.

The band had set fans' pulses racing earlier this month with a series of teasers on their social media before they debuted Unravelling at an intimate show at the House of Culture in Helsinki, before performing the dynamic new song during their headline set at Finland’s Rockfest last week.

In Muse's usual genre-bending style, Unravelling mixes prog, electronica and bombastic rock, as a bubbling synth intro gives way to a discordant breakdown and huge rolling guitar riff from Matt Bellamy along with a typically memorable and huge chorus.

Unravelling was produced by Grammy nominee Dan Lancaster, who also performs keyboards and additional guitar in the Muse live band.

Muse are currently on tour throughout Europe, headlining at a series of Summer Festivals. You can see the full list of their dates below.

Muse - Unravelling (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jun 20: FRA Hellfest

Jun 22: NED Pinkpop

Jun 25: NOR Tons of Rock

Jun 27: SWE STHLM Fields

Jul 4: POL Open’er Festival

Jul 10: SPA Mad Cool Festival

Jul 12: POR NOS Alive