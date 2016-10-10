Igor Cavalera admits Korn influence on Sepultura's Roots

Igor Cavalera says Sepultura’s classic album Roots was influenced by Korn.

Last week, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said he believed Sepultura “ripped off” his band’s sound on their sixth album, released in 1996 and produced by Ross Robinson – who was also behind the desk on Korn’s self-titled 1994 debut.

And while former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera admits Korn had an impact on Roots’ sound, he insists it was far from the only thing they were listening to at the time.

Asked if Korn influenced Roots, Cavalera tells Do You Know Jack?: “I think they did. Not only them, but them with Deftones at the time, they had a particular sound that was quite interesting for us.

“And that’s also one of the reasons that Ross Robinson came into the picture, because he could capture that raw sound at that time, and that was really cool.

“Those bands, they influenced us at the time of Roots, but I think there was a lot more going on than just that. So I think it’s all part of a whole combination of elements. When we had someone like Carlinhos Brown, a massive percussionist from Brazil, or even someone like Mike Patton, there’s a lot of things going on on the record.”

Igor left Sepultura in 2006 and now works with his brother Max in their group Cavalera Conspiracy, who are currently on the road on their Return To Roots tour.

Max Cavalera said recently that the tour is the closest fans will ever get to seeing a reunion of the classic Sepultura lineup.

