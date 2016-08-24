Enter Shikari to launch Live At Alexandra Palace album

Enter Shikari are to launch an album titled Live At Alexandra Palace on November 4.

It will be the sixth instalment of the UK outfit’s Bootleg Series – showcasing their sold-out performance in February at the London venue.

The band originally planned to release the entire show as a live video package using crowd-shot footage and film captured from giant screens. But they didn’t have enough quality footage and instead opted to put out Redshift as a standalone visual document of the night.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said of the video: “After such a spectacle, we decided to cobble together and edit the footage from the jumbotrons on the night.

“Unfortunately a lot of the crowd footage was warped and unusable, but we were only able to put together one great track rather than a whole show, but we hope this’ll give you an idea of the energy on the night.

“Being such a DIY tour – programming the video screen content and 4.1 surround sound mix ourselves, for example – it seems only right and proper that we apply that approach to the documentation of the show too. Victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, and all that.”

The video can be watched below.

Live At Alexandra Palace is available for pre-order via Enter Shikari’s website.

Enter Shikari will join Bring Me The Horizon as main support at their upcoming Halloween gig at London’s O2 Arena. Don Broco will also perform on the night.

Enter Shikari Live At Alexandra Palace album artwork

Enter Shikari Live at Alexandra Palace tracklist

Intro / Solidarity

Sorry You’re Not A Winner

The One True Colour

The Last Garrison / No Sleep Tonight

Destabilise

Radiate

Slipshod / The Jester

Price On Your Head (inc. Danny Byrd Remix)

Dear Future Historians

Arguing With Thermometers

Gandhi Mate, Gandhi

Torn Apart

Mothership

Redshift

Anaesthetist (inc. Reso Remix)

The Appeal & The Mindsweep II

Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan

Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan

Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia

Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia

Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia

Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Oct 16: Mexico City Knotfest, Mexico

Oct 31: London O2 Arena, UK

