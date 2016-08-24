Trending

Enter Shikari to launch Live At Alexandra Palace album

Enter Shikari's live release was recorded at their sold-out show in February at London's Alexandra Palace

(Image: © Tom Pullen)

Enter Shikari are to launch an album titled Live At Alexandra Palace on November 4.

It will be the sixth instalment of the UK outfit’s Bootleg Series – showcasing their sold-out performance in February at the London venue.

The band originally planned to release the entire show as a live video package using crowd-shot footage and film captured from giant screens. But they didn’t have enough quality footage and instead opted to put out Redshift as a standalone visual document of the night.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said of the video: “After such a spectacle, we decided to cobble together and edit the footage from the jumbotrons on the night.

“Unfortunately a lot of the crowd footage was warped and unusable, but we were only able to put together one great track rather than a whole show, but we hope this’ll give you an idea of the energy on the night.

“Being such a DIY tour – programming the video screen content and 4.1 surround sound mix ourselves, for example – it seems only right and proper that we apply that approach to the documentation of the show too. Victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, and all that.”

The video can be watched below.

Live At Alexandra Palace is available for pre-order via Enter Shikari’s website.

Enter Shikari will join Bring Me The Horizon as main support at their upcoming Halloween gig at London’s O2 Arena. Don Broco will also perform on the night.

Enter Shikari Live At Alexandra Palace album artwork

Enter Shikari Live At Alexandra Palace album artwork

Enter Shikari Live at Alexandra Palace tracklist

  1. Intro / Solidarity
  2. Sorry You’re Not A Winner
  3. The One True Colour
  4. The Last Garrison / No Sleep Tonight
  5. Destabilise
  6. Radiate
  7. Slipshod / The Jester
  8. Price On Your Head (inc. Danny Byrd Remix)
  9. Dear Future Historians
  10. Arguing With Thermometers
  11. Gandhi Mate, Gandhi
  12. Torn Apart
  13. Mothership
  14. Redshift
  15. Anaesthetist (inc. Reso Remix)
  16. The Appeal & The Mindsweep II

Enter Shikari remaining tour dates 2016

Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan
Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan
Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan
Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia
Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia
Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia
Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia
Oct 16: Mexico City Knotfest, Mexico
Oct 31: London O2 Arena, UK

