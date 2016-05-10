Twenty One Pilots announce world tour

Twenty One Pilots have announced their world tour dates.

The duo will hit North America, Europe, Russia and Australia, starting later this autumn. The trek is in support of their fourth album Blurryface, which was released last year.

Lead vocalist Tyler Joseph said earlier this year that playing to small crowds at their past shows has helped the band on their path to success.

He said: “We needed those shows and those moments to figure out who we were as a band and as performers. In a weird way, those shows ended up being some of my favourites, because if you’re standing on stage in front of five people, you have the opportunity to blow those people away.”

Twenty One Pilots recently issued a video for track Heavydirtysoul.

Meanwhile, they’ll play their remaining dates across North America throughout the summer, and will head over to the UK for an appearance at Reading and Leeds in August.

Twenty One Pilots tour 2016

May 31: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Jun 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 05: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Jun 07: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, Canada

Jun 08: Cleveland Wolstein Centre, OH

Jun 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 11: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 12: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

Jun 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Jun 15: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Jun 17: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 19: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 21: Buffalo Canalside, NY

Jun 28: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 29: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 01: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jul 02: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 03: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 06: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 08: Allen Event Center, TX

Jul 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jul 10: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jul 16: Salt Lake City EnergySolutions Arena, UT

Jul 18: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Jul 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 21: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 22: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 23: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AX

Jul 28: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater , NE

Jul 29: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 30: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI

Jul 31: Indianapolis Bankers Field Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 02: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Aug 03: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Aug 05: Orange Beach The Amphitheater at The Wharf, AL

Aug 06: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Aug 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 26-28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 26-28: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 30: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 22: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Oct 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Oct 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Oct 27: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norwau

Oct 30: Copenhagen Falconer Salen, Denmark

Oct 31: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Nov 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Vienna stadthalle, Austria

Nov 07: Milan Mediolanum, Italy

Nov 08: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 09: Dusseldorg Mitsubishi Electric, Germany

Nov 15: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 16: Brussels Forest Vorst, Belgium

Nov 17: Paris Le Zenith, France

Jan 17: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Jan 18: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Jan 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jan 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jan 22: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena,

Jan 24: ALlentown PPL Center, PA

Jan 25: Albany Times Center, NY

Jan 27: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA

Jan 28: Chicago United Center, IL

Jan 29: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Jan 31: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Feb 01: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Feb 03: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 04: Sioux Falls Premier Center, SD

Feb 07: Bozeman Brick Breeden, MT

Feb 08: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Feb 10: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Feb 11: Sacramento SAP Center, CA

Feb 14: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 15: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 18: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events, NV

Feb 19: Tucson Arena, AZ

Feb 21: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 24: Birmingham BJCC Arena, AL

Feb 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Feb 26: North Charleston Coliseum, NC

Feb 28: Tampa Amalie Arena,FL

Mar 02: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: North Little Rock, AR

Mar 04: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Mar 05: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 24: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand

Mar 25: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Mar 27: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 29: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 01: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Apr 08: Perth Arena, Australia