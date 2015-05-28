Twenty One Pilots score debut No.1

Twenty One Pilots have scored their first-ever number 1 hit in the US.

Their fourth album Blurryface topped the Billboard 200 chart this week, selling a total of 146,000 during its first seven days on sale.

Previous outing Vessel reached number 58, although the chart firm say its sales have remained consistent since its 2013 launch.

Ohio duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun say: “We created Blurryface for you – 14 songs that you accepted and embraced. This is your album. Thank you for putting it on top. Stay strong. Live on. Pass on these songs.”

Twenty One Pilots return to the UK in November:

Nov 04: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 07: Oxford Academy

Nov 09: Birmingham Institute

