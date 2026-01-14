Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea announces first North American, UK and European solo shows in support of his debut solo album, Honora
Listen to Traffic Lights, Flea's new solo single, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has announced his first solo shows in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, Honora.
The tour will include intimate shows in North American, Europe and the UK in May.
The dates are:
May 07: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL
May 09: Toronto Opera House, Canada
May 10: Montreal Théâtre Beanfield, Canada
May 12: New York Webster Hall, NY
May 13: Washington DC Black Cat
May 16: Los Angeles Fonda Theater, CA
May 21: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
May 22: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
May 26: London Koko, UK
May 28: Paris Alhambra, France
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on January 23: for the the UK/European shows, visit here, for the North American shows, go here.
Honora will be released on March 27 via Nonesuch Records.
Flea plays bass and trumpet on the album, which features original songs, as well as covers of classic songs including Jimmy Webb's Wichita Lineman, and Funkadelic's Maggot Brain. Guests on the album include Radiohead's Tom Yorke, who has performed with Flea in Atoms For Peace, and Nick Cave.
Having shared the record's first single, A Plea, last week, Flea has now released a second song, Traffic Lights.
"It means mucho to me to birth another song, Traffic Lights, from my upcoming album Honora," he posted on Instagram. "I hope it can ease burdens, sway hips and bring people together. My compadre Thom Yorke sings on it, cutting, floating and lyricizing like the stone cold G he is."
Listen to Traffic Lights below.
Nick Cave revealed his participation on the record last March, via his website.
"Last week, Flea sent me a song and asked if I’d like to add some vocals," he stated. "It was for a 'trumpet record' that he is making. It is not for me to divulge what the song was, only that it is a song I cherish more than most, with arguably the greatest lyric ever written, a song of such esteem that I would never have dared to sing it had Flea not asked me to.
"I went into the studio on Wednesday and recorded my vocals. The track emerged as a beautiful conversation between Flea’s trumpet and my voice, filled with yearning and love, the song transcending its individual parts and becoming a slowly evolving cosmic dance, in the form of a reconciliation and an apology."
