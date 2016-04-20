Twenty One Pilots in Heavydirtysoul video

Twenty One Pilots have released a promo video for their hit Heavydirtysoul.

The song is taken from the group’s fourth album Blurryface. They previously issued a live video of the track.

The latest promo features live footage recorded during the band’s show in Vancouver, Canada, this year.

Twenty One Pilots have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 20: Kensington UNSW Roundhouse, Australia

Apr 21: Kensington UNSW Roundhouse, Australia

Apr 23: Maitland Groovin The Moo, Australia

Apr 24: Canberra Groovin The Moo, Australia

Apr 25: Oakbank Groovin The Moo, Australia

Apr 27: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Apr 28: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Apr 30: Bendigo Groovin The Moo, Australia

May 01: Townsville Groovin The Moo, Australia

May 03: Fortitude Valley The Tivoli, Australia

May 05: Perth Mount Lawley Astor Theatre, Australia

May 07: Bunbury Groovin The Moo, Australia

May 31: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Jun 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 05: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Jun 07: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, Canada

Jun 08: Cleveland Wolstein Centre, OH

Jun 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 11: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 12: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

Jun 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Jun 15: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Jun 17: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 19: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 21: Buffalo Canalside, NY

Jun 28: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 29: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 01: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jul 02: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 03: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 06: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 08: Allen Event Center, TX

Jul 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jul 10: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jul 16: Salt Lake City EnergySolutions Arena, UT

Jul 18: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Jul 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 21: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 22: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 23: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AX

Jul 28: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater , NE

Jul 29: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 30: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI

Jul 31: Indianapolis Bankers Field Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 02: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Aug 03: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Aug 05: Orange Beach The Amphitheater at The Wharf, AL

Aug 06: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Aug 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 26-28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 26-28: Leeds Festival, UK

