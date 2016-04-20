Twenty One Pilots in Heavydirtysoul video

Trending

Twenty One Pilots have released a promo video for their hit Heavydirtysoul.

The song is taken from the group’s fourth album Blurryface. They previously issued a live video of the track.

The latest promo features live footage recorded during the band’s show in Vancouver, Canada, this year.

Twenty One Pilots have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Twenty One Pilots remaining tour dates 2016

Apr 20: Kensington UNSW Roundhouse, Australia
Apr 21: Kensington UNSW Roundhouse, Australia
Apr 23: Maitland Groovin The Moo, Australia
Apr 24: Canberra Groovin The Moo, Australia
Apr 25: Oakbank Groovin The Moo, Australia
Apr 27: Melbourne Forum, Australia
Apr 28: Melbourne Forum, Australia
Apr 30: Bendigo Groovin The Moo, Australia
May 01: Townsville Groovin The Moo, Australia
May 03: Fortitude Valley The Tivoli, Australia
May 05: Perth Mount Lawley Astor Theatre, Australia
May 07: Bunbury Groovin The Moo, Australia
May 31: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH
Jun 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Jun 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jun 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Jun 05: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL
Jun 07: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, Canada
Jun 08: Cleveland Wolstein Centre, OH
Jun 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jun 11: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jun 12: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA
Jun 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA
Jun 15: Boston Agganis Arena, MA
Jun 17: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Jun 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
Jun 19: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA
Jun 21: Buffalo Canalside, NY
Jun 28: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC
Jun 29: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC
Jul 01: Orlando Amway Center, FL
Jul 02: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL
Jul 03: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 05: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 06: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Jul 08: Allen Event Center, TX
Jul 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK
Jul 10: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO
Jul 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 15: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Jul 16: Salt Lake City EnergySolutions Arena, UT
Jul 18: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA
Jul 19: Portland Moda Center, OR
Jul 21: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA
Jul 22: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA
Jul 23: Inglewood The Forum, CA
Jul 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Jul 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AX
Jul 28: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater , NE
Jul 29: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Jul 30: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI
Jul 31: Indianapolis Bankers Field Fieldhouse, IN
Aug 02: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO
Aug 03: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR
Aug 05: Orange Beach The Amphitheater at The Wharf, AL
Aug 06: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA
Aug 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN
Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Aug 26-28: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 26-28: Leeds Festival, UK

