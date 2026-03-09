Alice Cooper has announced the publication of his autobiography. Devil On My Shoulder will hit the shelves on October 8 via Ebury Spotlight in the UK and Da Capo in the US, and is accompanied by a UK book tour in which Cooper may be witnessed in conversation, followed by an audience Q&A.

The run of eight dates will commence at the New Theatre in Cardiff on October 11, and wrap up on October 20 at Wolverhampton Civic Hall. Tickets go on sale on the spookily appropriate Friday 13, via AEG. Full dates below.

“I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character’s reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was," says the shock rock legend. "The mild-mannered, all-American boy I’d once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself.”

“Alice is still on tour around the world today, a proper senile delinquent playing hundreds of gigs every year, while I myself am reformed. And with the benefit of hindsight and a certain maturity, I’d like to describe our journey to Hell and back together, because it’s not only rock stars who can lose their way.

"Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the Age of Fake News. Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it’s time to sort the truth from the rumours and lies.”

Devil On My Shoulder includes details of Cooper's encounters with Salvador Dalí, Bob Hope, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Vincent Price, Frank Sinatra, Erroll Flynn, Bette Davis, Jim Hendrix, Gerald Ford, Andy Warhol, Tiger Woods and many more.

Cooper's book tour dates are in addition to his current Las Vegas residency with Criss Angel, his previously announced Alice's Attic tour shows, and his schedule with the Hollywood Vampires. Full details below.

Alice Cooper: Devil On My Shoulder UK book tour

Oct 11: Cardiff New Theatre

Oct 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 13: London Palladium

Oct 14: Brighton Dome

Oct 16: Manchester Opera House

Oct 17: Stockton Globe

Oct 19: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel: Welcome To My Nightmare residency

Apr 03: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 04: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 22: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Alice Cooper: Alice's Attic tour

Apr 14: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Apr 15: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Apr 17: Topeka Topeka Performing Arts Center, KS

Apr 18: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy PowerHouse, IA

Apr 19: Terre Haute The Mill, IN

Apr 21: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Apr 23: Columbus Mershon Auditorium, OH

Apr 24: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

Apr 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Apr 27: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

Apr 28: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Apr 29: Spartanburg Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

May 01: Albertville Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, AL

May 02: Albany Albany Civic Center, GA

May 03: Pensacola Pensacola Bay Center, FL

May 05: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

May 06: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center @ Au-Rene Theater, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 09: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 13: Istanbul LifePark, Türkiye

Jun 18-20: Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting 2026, Belgium

Jun 24-27: Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24-27: Oslo Tons of Rock 2026, Norway

Jun 27: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 30: Pilsen Logspeed Aréna, Czechia

Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock Festival 2026, Austria

Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days 2026, Austria

Jul 07: Dübendorf The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 08: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 09: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 12: Provincia Di Vicenza AMA Music Festival 2026, Italy

Hollywood Vampires: European Tour 2026

Aug 12: London O2 Arena, UK *

Aug 14: Cardiff Castle, UK $

Aug 15: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK $

Aug 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Aug 18: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Aug 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *

Aug 21: Colchester Castle Park, UK $

Aug 22: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK $

Aug 25: Nürnberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena, Germany

Aug 26: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Aug 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Aug 30: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 01: Novegro-Tregarezzo Parco della Musica di Milano, Italy

Sep 02: Este Castello Carrarese, Italy

* with The Jesus and Mary Chain

$ with The Damned

