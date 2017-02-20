Tool's Keenan working on vocals for new album

Tool have given a brief update on the state of play regarding their new album.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, with bassist Justin Chancellor admitting in December that the band felt guilty at keeping fans waiting so long for new material.

Now Tool’s website confirms that working is continuing, with frontman Maynard James Keenan now in the studio laying down vocals.

A statement reads: “In speaking with drummer Danny Carey last night, he told me that the band has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space where Maynard is working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.

“I’m sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.”

In November last year, Keenan referred to Tool’s creative process as “tedious.”

He said: “If Tool was more prolific, if they were a little steadier, if we could get things done a little faster, I would probably be happy. But things take a long time, they’re very tedious, very meticulous and I get bored. So I have to go do things in between.

“The perception, of course, is that everything’s waiting on me. No, that’s not the case.”

Tool will play the Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park, New York, on June 4, while Keenan’s A Perfect Circle will head out on tour across the US from April 6.

A Perfect Circle 2017 US tour

Apr 06: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 10: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 11: San Diego Open Air Theatre, CA

Apr 13: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Apr 14: Reno Event Center, NV

Apr 15: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Apr 17: Broomfield 1st Band Center, CO

Apr 19: Kansas City Starlight Amphitheatre, MO

Apr 20: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Apr 22: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 23: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Apr 25: Austin HEB Center at Cedar Park, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Apr 27: Houston Smart Financial Centre, TX

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 02: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

May 03: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 05: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

