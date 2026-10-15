“It was a hard decision to make”: Floor Jansen parts ways with Nightwish

Nightwish and their longtime lead singer Floor Jansen have parted ways.

The Finnish symphonic metal band confirmed their Dutch vocalist’s departure earlier today (Tuesday, October 15), offering minimal detail but saying that the split was a mutual decision.

They write: “Nightwish and Floor Jansen part ways.

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“After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways. This decision is necessary and important to us and our future ambitions. Thus, we will now pursue those goals in our own separate ways. We wish each other nothing but the very best on our respective artistic journeys.

“For you, dear listener, and indeed for us, this marks the end of a truly great voyage.

“Nightwish will continue. We will move forward and enter the studio in 2027 to record a new album.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Nightwish, we couldn’t be more excited about our music and our future.”

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Jansen adds in her own statement: “Endings create new beginnings, and even though it was a hard decision to make, I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me.

”I invite you to follow along on this path, as you were with me in all the great years before. Thank you for your support through the rollercoasters of life.

“My solo career will now get all of my attention and gives my new upcoming album Hytress (out 2027) and the tour all space to grow. Hope to meet you on the road again in a near and happy future.”

Jansen joined Nightwish in 2012, replacing Anete Olzen. She sang on three albums with the band: 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful, 2020’s Human II Nature and 2024’s Yesterwynde.

Nightwish have been on live hiatus since 2023, but keyboardist/songwriter Tuomas Holopainen revealed earlier this year that the band are working on their upcoming studio album. Whether Jansen contributed to the writing sessions or will appear on the record remains to be seen.

Jansen launched her solo career in 2023 and Hytress, her second album, will drop in January.