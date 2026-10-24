Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi was asked to write theme tune for new Shaun the Sheep film

Shaun the Sheep's latest foray into Hollywood might have been significantly more metal if Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi had agreed to write the theme music.

Iommi has revealed he was approached to contribute to the score for this year's movie Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, but had to turn it down because he was too busy.

The in-demand musician was working on a track with Robbie Williams when the request came in last year. And he was also getting ready to work with William Shatner on his heavy metal project, as well as his own new solo album From The Dark.

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With all of that to contend with, Iommi simply didn't have the capacity to get involved in the hugely successful animation franchise.

Asked about the most "bizarre thing" he had ever worked on in his career, Iommi tells Planet Rock: "Apart from Sabbath you mean? I was asked to do Shaun the Sheep as well. I didn't do that!

"They were doing a movie and they wanted some theme music for it. But no, we'd got too much on. I'd done the Robbie thing and trying to do my own album, then the William Shatner thing. That's enough for now!"

Iommi joked that he wouldn't rule out taking on a project like Shaun the Sheep in the future, adding that "it'll be Peppa Pig next."

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He also discussed Sabbath's 1983 album Born Again with Ian GIllan on vocals. Widely considered the band's most controversial album, fans – and Gillan himself – have spoken about the quality of the record's production.

Iommi says he does plan to have the album remixed.

He says: "Yes, there is a plan. To be honest, we couldn't find those tapes for a long time. They disappeared.

"But they were in some record company storage. And anyway, we've gotten them back and they were transferred. So they are ready to start work on."

The full interview can be viewed below.