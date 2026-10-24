Slipknot sampled a Slayer classic on their 1999 self-titled debut album. But which song? Test your knowledge with our quiz, maggots
Only true Maggots will ace this Slipknot trivia quiz
Slipknot emerged from a darkened Des Moines basement over 30 years ago. In that time, they've caused total chaos, broken bones, and huffed jars of festering crows on the road to becoming a band to define a generation.
But how much do you know about the Des Moines mob? Do you know more than the average Maggot? Put your knowledge to the test by taking the quiz below!
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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