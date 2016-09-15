Tool's new album will be 'awesome' says Justin Chancellor

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has promised fans the band’s long-awaited new album will be “awesome.”

The band’s last studio effort was 2006’s 10,000 Days and progress on the follow-up has been slow, thanks in part to an eight-year legal wrangle over artwork and a separate lawsuit brought by Tool’s insurance company.

Also, guitarist Adam Jones previously revealed an unnamed band member had been dealing with a “really scary, do-or-die” illness that held up the writing sessions.

Having left fans waiting for more than 10 years, Chancellor promises it will be worth it in the end.

He tells Top Guitar: “Just trust me that it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to happen. It’s in the oven. It’s cooking, it’s cooking.”

In April of this year, Jones said that only the shorter songs on the album still needed to be completed, while in June Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said his friend Jones had told him that one of the new tracks clocks in at 12-minutes long.

In July, Tool webmaster Blair Mackenzie Blake reported the band have finished a song which includes “unique time signatures” and said the band were working “four days a week” on the album.

Tool play a run of US dates in October.

Oct 22: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 24: Salt Lake Cirt Maverick Center, UT

Oct 26: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 28: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 28-30: New Orleans Voodoo Music Experience Festival, LA

