Tool's new album demos are the best says Meshuggah’s Hagstrom

Meshuggah guitarist Marten Hagstrom says he’s heard demos of the long-awaited Tool album, and described them as “the best I’ve heard.”

He and bandmate Tomas Haake were offered sneak previews when they visited Tool drummer Danny Carey’s home last year.

And while he thinks the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days could arrive next year, he’s aiming to find out more in the near future.

Hagstrom tells Rocksverige.se: “We have contact with them quite often. I don’t know what’s up with their record, but we can say this – this is typical Tool. They’re the best band, and the only band that’s slower than we are.

“Tomas was talking to Danny just before the weekend, and it was like, ‘Well, it will probably take a while.’

“Last year I and Tomas visited Danny at home, when he’d just become a father, and he played the demo material from the album.

“It was demos – but it’s the best I’ve heard of Tool, I can say. We were like, ‘Shit, it will probably be next year!’ And it was a little hopeful, but now it doesn’t seem so long.”

He adds: “We’ll talk to them in a few weeks when we play with them and Slayer in Sacramento. Then I can pump them a little!”

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor said last month that their album was “cooking” and added: “Just trust me that it’s going to be awesome.” Earlier in the year the band’s webmaster said they were working four days a week on the material.

Meshuggah release eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason on October 7.

