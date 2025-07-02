"This collaboration is a testament to Ozzy’s impact on the gothic and alternative communities": Ozzy Osbourne launches range of beauty products
The Ozzy Osbourne x Jolie Beauty drop will land next week
As momentum builds towards this weekend's historic Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham, news has broken that frontman Ozzy Osbourne is launching a line of beauty products in conjunction with Birmingham company Jolie Beauty.
"It’s such an honour that Ozzy and his team chose to partner with us – especially as an independently run brand from his home city," says company CEO Jolie Cashmore. "This collaboration is a testament to Ozzy’s impact on the gothic and alternative communities, and a celebration of his legendary influence on music, fashion, and creativity."
"The bat is finally out the bag," adds Cashmore, in a video posted to TikTok. "I hardly believe it either, guys, and I've had a lot of time to process this. Tears have been shed when I got this news.
"I cried because this is an absolute honour for me. I am a lifelong Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne fan, and of course he's from Birmingham. To be given this opportunity by the Osbourne team is just a dream come true. It's so amazing that they've chosen an independent, small Birmingham brand for this."
Details of the collection will be posted on Jolie Beauty's website on July 9.
Meanwhile, the West Midlands Growth Company, an organisation that advocates for sustainable, inclusive growth in the region, has announced that this weekend's activities will generate an estimated £20 million for the local economy.
300,000 people are expected to visit Birmingham for events including Sabbath's homecoming, two nights of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the Utilita Arena, and the cricket test between England and India.
