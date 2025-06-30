Deftones appear to be teasing the release of new music next week

Deftones appear to be on the cusp of releasing new music.

Before and after their concert at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday (June 29), the nu metal-era stars put a graphic on their video screens that mentioned new music and included the Roman numerals “X.VII.MMXXV”.

The graphic could be a subtle tease towards the release of a new song on July 10. Alternatively, it could point to a new album coming out on October 7, although this is unlikely, as that date will be a Monday and albums are traditionally rolled out on Fridays.

The graphic, a picture of which was uploaded to the Deftones subreddit on Sunday and can be seen below, includes the phrase “private music” and features a circle containing two curved lines. The same symbol can currently be found on the band’s website.

Deftones released their last album, Ohms, in 2020 and are known to have been working on new music for a 2025 release date. In an interview with Billboard Español conducted in December 2024, frontman Chino Moreno said that their next album is “getting very close to being ready”. He hoped to have a single out around the time of Deftones’ February tour of North American with The Mars Volta, although the tour came and went without a new song.

Deftones are currently playing across Europe on a tour that wraps up on July 6. Their live schedule picks back up again with a North American run that kicks off on August 22, potentially giving the band time to release and rehearse new material between tours.

Though Deftones played London on Sunday without a hitch, the band dropped out of a slot at Glastonbury festival on Saturday, June 28. They cited health reasons for the last-minute cancellation. Onstage at Crystal Palace, Moreno confirmed that he was the band member affected by the health issue, but didn’t clarify what the problem had been.

Deftones’ next performance will be at Roskilde festival in Denmark on Wednesday, July 2.