Primus share new single Little Lord Fentanyl, their first new music for three years

Quirky prog metal trio Primus have shared their first new music for three years.

The quirky and surrealist Little Lord Fentanyl introduces new drummer John Hoffman and features a guest appearance. form Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer vocalist Maynard James Keenan, and is the band's first new music since 2022’s Conspiranoid EP.

Hoffman won out in an audition process over a reported 6100 other drummers following the departure of Tim "Herb" Alexander, who quit the band claiming he'd "lost his passion for playing".

“This fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer from Shreveport, Louisiana has breathed a very potent breath of freshness into this band we all call Primus,” said bassist and singer Les Claypool of the new incumbent. “Come see why this amazing fellow was able to rise above over 6,100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the Primus drum throne.”

Primus are set to head out on the Sessanta Tour along with both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, celebrating Keenan’s recent 61st birthday, before they head off on their Onward & Upward summer headline tour in America.

