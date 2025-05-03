Primus share new single Little Lord Fentanyl, their first new music for three years

By ( Prog ) published

Little Lord Fentanyl is the band's first new studio track since 2022’s Conspiranoid EP, and features new drummer John Hoffman and guest Maynard James Keenan

Primus
(Image credit: David Miller)

Quirky prog metal trio Primus have shared their first new music for three years.

The quirky and surrealist Little Lord Fentanyl introduces new drummer John Hoffman and features a guest appearance. form Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer vocalist Maynard James Keenan, and is the band's first new music since 2022’s Conspiranoid EP.

Hoffman won out in an audition process over a reported 6100 other drummers following the departure of Tim "Herb" Alexander, who quit the band claiming he'd "lost his passion for playing".

“This fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer from Shreveport, Louisiana has breathed a very potent breath of freshness into this band we all call Primus,” said bassist and singer Les Claypool of the new incumbent. “Come see why this amazing fellow was able to rise above over 6,100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the Primus drum throne.”

Primus are set to head out on the Sessanta Tour along with both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, celebrating Keenan’s recent 61st birthday, before they head off on their Onward & Upward summer headline tour in America.

Little Lord Fentanyl - YouTube Little Lord Fentanyl - YouTube
Watch On

Primus

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about prog

“Most singles are about love in one way or another… and this one is beautiful”: Geoff Tate explains how Silent Lucidity became Queensrÿche’s biggest hit (second time around)

“The effect is overwhelming, in the best possible way”: Steven Wilson delivers a masterclass in interstellar prog at his first solo show in six years

“We had no commercial ambitions. This introverted Norwegian attitude is what enabled us to create something that no one else had done”: How Emperor made black metal masterpiece In The Nightside Eclipse and changed metal forever
See more latest
Most Popular
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
This acoustic guitar virtuoso has turned Sleep Token’s Euclid into the most gorgeous instrumental you’ll hear this weekend
Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024 and Robert Smith performing with The Cure in 2022
Hear Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s remix of The Cure track Warsong
Sepultura in 1991
“We didn’t like how metal was made in Europe or in America. It was too polished. They were talking about dragons and castles”: Iggor Cavalera explains Sepultura’s ‘Satanic’ early albums
Loathe
Listen to metalcore heroes Loathe’s first new song in three years, Gifted Every Strength
Steven Tyler in 2025 and Soundgarden in 2012
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and Soundgarden members have been added to Black Sabbath’s farewell show, Sharon Osbourne reveals
An artist&#039;s impression of the Lemmy statue
Official Lemmy statue to be unveiled - and you can be there
Wolfgang Van Halen publicity photo
Mammoth return with horror-themed video starring Danny Trejo, Slash, Valerie Bertinelli and multiple zombie flesh-eaters
Possessed with guitarist Brian Montana
Former Possessed guitarist killed by police in California after gun battle outside his home
Green Day
"We were hoping to get as big as Fugazi. So it was really exciting and really frightening." Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on Green Day's "out of control" rocket ride to success, as his band celebrate getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Bob Geldof and Midge Ure at Wembley, May 1, 2025
"It better not be s**t!" Producer reveals Bob Geldof's words of warning ahead of the recording of new album from the cast of Live Aid musical Just For One Day