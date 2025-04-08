Hardcore sensations Turnstile announce first album in four years, Never Enough

Stream the title track ahead of the album’s release on June 6

Turnstile in 2025
Turnstile have announced their new album Never Enough.

The US hardcore stars will release their their fourth record, the follow-up to 2021’s lauded Glow On, on June 6 via Roadrunner. The title track has been made available and can be listened to below.

The band comment: “Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by [frontman] Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound: a transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”

Pre-orders for the album are now available.

One of the biggest hardcore bands in modern memory, Turnstile formed in 2010 and mix their genre with elements of punk, pop, alt-rock and metal. The band were nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2023: for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song with Blackout, and for Best Rock Performance with Holiday.

One week after the release of Never Enough, Turnstile will headline the inaugural Outbreak festival London in Victoria Park to 20,000 people. They’re booked to return to the UK and play the legendary Glastonbury festival on June 29.

Their summer schedule also includes stops at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, Hellfest in France, Jera On Air in the Netherlands and Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa. They’ll play Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on October 3 as well. For a full list of Turnstile’s live plans, see their website.

Metal Hammer’s Remfry Dedman reviewed Glow On upon release and gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star score.

“The wealth of ideas that Turnstile crowbar into their songs is ludicrous,” Dedman wrote, “and to do it all with such a sense of constant forward momentum is perhaps their most impressive feat. The rhumba beats that characterise Don’t Play sound like vital parts of the composition rather than mere window dressing, and it’s a trick that they pull off with consummate ease throughout.

Glow On isn’t just essential listening for fans of 90s melodic hardcore; it’s essential for all fans of music.”

