Tom Morello: New Tool material sounds epic

Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello has reported that the new Tool material is shaping up nicely and has called what he’s heard “epic.”

He was recently invited by the band to listen to some of their long-awaited material – and, in an Instagram post, Morello is full of praise about what he’s heard.

Morello says: “Had the honour of being the first outsider to hear new Tool music today! Still just instrumentals but sounded epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool.

“Really great. So excited to hear the record when it’s finished.”

Tool have been working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, with bassist Justin Chancellor admitting in December last year that the band felt guilty at keeping fans waiting so long for new material.

In February, it was reported that frontman Maynard James Keenan was recording some vocals, with Tool playing series of live shows throughout 2017.

Earlier this week, they were confirmed for next year’s Northern Invasion which will be held at the Somerset Amphitheater, Wisconsin, on May 12 and 13, 2018.

