Tim Bowness releases Kill The Pain That’s Killing You video

Watch video for Kill The Pain That’s Killing You from new Tim Bowness album Lost In The Ghost Light – out now

Tim Bowness has just released his new album Lost In The Ghost Light, which came out today via InsideOut Music.

And to mark the occasion, he’s launched a video for the track Kill The Pain That’s Killing You.

Bowness says: “Kill The Pain That’s Killing You is definitely the odd one out on Lost In The Ghost Light. It’s the angriest piece on the album by far and it depicts a point when the musician Lost In The Ghost Light concerns is spiralling out of control in terms of both his family life and career.

“In basic terms, it’s a hellish account of a night on the town mid-tour, while his wife is having an affair back home. It’s also chronicling how music is in the background at this particular point in his life.”

Bowness adds: “Bruce Soord’s brilliantly manic lead guitar lines are supported by a fine David Rhodes riff, and a frenetic Colin Edwin and Andrew Booker rhythm section. On top of that, Andrew Keeling’s flute and string quartet arrangements take the piece into some interesting and unexpected territory, I think.”

Bowness previously issued a lyric video for the track You Wanted To Be Seen.

Tim Bowness Lost In The Ghost Light tracklist

  1. Worlds Of Yesterday
  2. Moonshot Manchild
  3. Kill The Pain That’s Killing You
  4. Nowhere Good To Go
  5. You’ll Be The Silence
  6. Lost In The Ghost Light
  7. You Wanted To Be Seen
  8. Distant Summers

