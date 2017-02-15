New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

Prog magazine returns to the newsagent shelves today with issue 74, and we are so glad to be back with you. In the year they celebrate the 40th anniversary of Songs From The Wood, and with a brand new The String Quartets album, we feature Jethro Tull on the cover. In some of the most honest interviews yet, Ian Anderson and Martin Barre discuss the band’s enduring career, evolving stylistic shifts over the years and finally talk about the split that saw them no longer playing in the band after over 40 years together. And with the likes of Mick Abrahams, Tony Iommi, Dave Pegg, Jeffrey Hammond and more shedding light on their time in Tull, it’s a real must-read for fans.

Anderson Rabin Wakeman - on the road hi-jinks as we head out to America to catch up with arguably prog’s biggest supergroup ahead of those anticipated UK live shows…

Dream Theater - the US prog metallers tell the inside story of their breakthrough album Images & Words as it celebrates their 25th Anniversary.

Terry Bozzio - the drummer who’s worked with Frank Zappa, UK, Jeff Beck and more tells his career story in The Prog Interview.

The Mute Gods - Bassist exrtraordinaire Nick Beggs’ new outfit release their second album, and he offers his thoughts on being in Kajagoogoo!

Tim Bowness - the no-man frontman turned solo star talks about his latest solo album.

Blackfield - while his no-man colleague Steven Wilson is back with Aviv Geffen and a fifth Blackfield album.

Flaming Lips - the US alt-rockers turned proggers talk new album Oczy Mlody.

Nightwish - as the Finnish symphonic rock superstars take a year-long break, mainman Tuomas Holopeinen looks back at their achievements so far.

Wardruna - clad in animal pelts and playing traditional music on ancient instruments, we ask how prog are Wardruna?

Peter Eden - our manager this month is Peter Eden, who discovered Donovan and launched legendary prog jazz label Turtle Records.

Damian Wilson - reveals his prog lifestyle in Prog Me…

Plus albums and live reviews from Steve Hackett, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Richard Barbieri, Disperse, Tim Blake, Neal Morse Band, Family, Touchstone, The Anchoress and more…

And Steve Hackett, Touchstone, Ghost Community, Oceans Of Slumber and more on the CD.

