Watch video for new Scars On Broadway track Killing Spree

Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway have announced details of their upcoming third album and also released a video for the lead single.

The video for Killing Spree can be viewed below and the album, Addicted To The Violence, will follow on 18 July.

Malakian formed Scars On Broadway during a System Of A Down hiatus and has returned to the project over the years with a revolving door of collaborators.

Speaking about new track Killing Spree, Malakian says: "It's a taboo topic people might be afraid to talk about. Kids have rebelled forever.

"Mental disorders have always been there too. In the last 15 years, we've seen a generation that will walk into school and kill other students. I'm not glamorizing or advocating it. I'm just saying, 'The kids are on a fucking killing spree.' It's what I see in front of me.

"I'm not just talking about killings either. You'll see a lady who's getting beaten up on the subway and people around her aren't even helping; they're fucking recording on their iPhones.

"We had automatic weapons 50 years ago, and nobody was doing this. I blame the mindset. We now have a generation that is so detached and desensitized. They're totally unemotional and unempathetic. There's no respect for life."

He continues: "As far as the process goes, I'm always writing songs, because it's the only way I know how to live. It's my purpose. When I write, I try to stay honest. I don't put myself in a box, which is why you have both heavy and mid-tempo material.

"It takes you through different feelings, and that's what I've always done. If I was a painter, I wouldn't tell myself, 'I can't use these colors.' So, all the colors are available to me. All the emotions are also available, because we go through each one of them as people. I'm expressing everything I can.

"I'm just as proud of Scars as I am of SOAD. This is another musical outlet for me. I think it's some of the best stuff I have to offer. I'm blessed that I can still do this and write songs every day."

Scars On Broadway originally came out of the gate with a post-punk sound to distinguish the music form Malakian's work in System Of A Down. But recently asked if he could foresee a return to the post-punk vibe, he said: “Maybe in the future of Scars I’ll make it more what I’d originally envisioned it to be.

"But that won’t be the next album – that’s already recorded and is heavy!"

Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway - Killing Spree (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Addicted To The Violence album tracklist

01. Killing Spree

02. Satan Hussein

03. Done Me Wrong

04. The Shame Game

05. Destroy The Power

06. Your Lives Burn

07. Imposter

08. You Destroy You

09. Watch That Girl

10. Addicted To The Violence