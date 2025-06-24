Thom Yorke shares mind-bending video for new TV theme Dialing In

Radiohead and The Smile frontman Thom Yorke has shared a mind-bending new video for his single, Dialing In, the lead track from an upcoming Apple TV drama, Smoke, which stars Taron Egerton and is premiering on June 27.

The gently undulating and melancholic electronica of the track is set against the bizarre visuals of the video, courtesy of visual artist Weirdcore who has supplied visuals for Aphex Twin and Tame Impala as well as those for Yorke’s project with fellow Radiohead bandmate Yorke’s project with fellow Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and jazz drummer Tom Skinner, The Smile, specifically the visuals for the band's 2024 album Cutouts, and also for Radiohead's 2016 track Glass Eyes.

Keen-eared Yorke fans may recognise elements of Dialing In, which was originally titled Gawpers, an unreleased track that Yorke has been performing regularly at live shows since 2019.

You can also watch the official Apple TV trailer for Smoke below.

