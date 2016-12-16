Tim Bowness releases lyric video for You Wanted To Be Seen

Tim Bowness has released a lyric video for his new track You Wanted To Be Seen.

It’s taken from Bowness’ upcoming fourth solo album Lost In The Ghost Light, which is due for release on February 17, 2017, via InsideOutMusic.

Bowness says: “You Wanted To Be Seen is about someone at their most weary and emotionally withdrawn. It’s very much a self-reflective ‘dark night of the soul’ lyric.

“Musically, it’s something of an extreme split between the reflective melancholy of the verses and the apocalyptic anger of the latter part of the song, which features some intense duelling guitar and violin parts from Bruce Soord and No-Man’s Steve Bingham.”

The album is mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson and features appearances from Stephen Bennett, Colin Edwin, Bruce Soord, Hux Nettermalm, Andrew Booker, Kit Watkins, Steve Bingham and Ian Anderson.

Lost In The Ghost Light is a concept album revolving around the onstage and backstage reflections of a fictional ‘classic’ rock musician in the twilight of his career.

The album is now available to pre-order from Burning Shed, including an exclusive hand numbered gold vinyl LP + CD limited to 400 copies.

All orders will receive a signed artwork postcard.

Tim Bowness Lost In The Ghost Light tracklist

Worlds Of Yesterday Moonshot Manchild Kill The Pain That’s Killing You Nowhere Good To Go You’ll Be The Silence Lost In The Ghost Light You Wanted To Be Seen Distant Summers

Tim Bowness Announces Live Collaboration With iamthemorning