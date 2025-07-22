If you're a fan of the music Nine Inch Nails were making in the '90s, you might just love the new single from former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth
Watch the video for Jehnny Beth's hard-hitting new single No Good For People
Former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth has released the third single from her upcoming second album, You Heartbreaker, You, and if you're a fan of classic Nine Inch Nails, her new sound might be one you can get onboard with.
No Good For People follows on from previous singles Broken Rib (released in May), and Obsession (released in June), and once again displays a harder sound than that showcased on Beth's debut solo record, 2020's To Love Is To Live.
"The idea of the song came as I re-watched the first season of True Detective," Beth says of her new single. "There’s a scene at the end where the character played by Matthew McConaughey says that he can be hard to live with: 'I don’t mean to, but I can be…critical. Sometimes I think I’m just not good for people…I wear them down'. It spoke to me because it questions the inability to coexist with others and the delicate balance where the truth can be heartbreaking."
Beth co-directed the video for the single with her long-time collaborator Johnny Hostile.
“For this album, Johnny and I worked on the music and the visuals simultaneously," she explains. "One moment we were recording in the studio, the next we were taking pictures, or making a t-shirt, one always informing the other. For the No Good For People video we explored this idea of the double, how we can be two-faced sometimes, or want to hide our ugly side. It was made soon after David Lynch had died and somehow, when I watch it now, I can see a bit of his influence in the surrealistic aspects of some of the scenes (with blue curtains instead of red though!”).
Watch the video below.
Beth has lined up UK and European shows for September/October to follow the August 29 release of You Heartbreaker, You on Fiction Records.
She will play:
Sep 01: Liverpool Rough Trade, UK (In-store)
Sep 02: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK (In-store)
Sep 03: Bristol Rough Trade, UK (In-store)
Sep 04: London Rough Trade East, UK (In-store)
Oct 11: Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix, France
Oct 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 15: Cologne Helios37, Germany
Oct 17: Lyon Marche Gare, France
Oct 18: Milan Arci Bellezza, Italy
Oct 20: Dudigen Bad Bonn Club, Switzerland
Oct 21: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland
Oct 22: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 24: Prague Subzero, Czech Republic
Oct 26: Berlin Kantine am Berghain, Germany
Oct 28: Amsterdam Bitterzoet, Netherlands
Oct 30: London Electrowerkz, UK
Oct 31: London Camden Assembly, UK
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
