If you're a fan of the music Nine Inch Nails were making in the '90s, you might just love the new single from former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth

Former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth has released the third single from her upcoming second album, You Heartbreaker, You, and if you're a fan of classic Nine Inch Nails, her new sound might be one you can get onboard with.

No Good For People follows on from previous singles Broken Rib (released in May), and Obsession (released in June), and once again displays a harder sound than that showcased on Beth's debut solo record, 2020's To Love Is To Live.



"The idea of the song came as I re-watched the first season of True Detective," Beth says of her new single. "There’s a scene at the end where the character played by Matthew McConaughey says that he can be hard to live with: 'I don’t mean to, but I can be…critical. Sometimes I think I’m just not good for people…I wear them down'. It spoke to me because it questions the inability to coexist with others and the delicate balance where the truth can be heartbreaking."

Beth co-directed the video for the single with her long-time collaborator Johnny Hostile.



“For this album, Johnny and I worked on the music and the visuals simultaneously," she explains. "One moment we were recording in the studio, the next we were taking pictures, or making a t-shirt, one always informing the other. For the No Good For People video we explored this idea of the double, how we can be two-faced sometimes, or want to hide our ugly side. It was made soon after David Lynch had died and somehow, when I watch it now, I can see a bit of his influence in the surrealistic aspects of some of the scenes (with blue curtains instead of red though!”).

Watch the video below.

Jehnny Beth - No Good for People (Official) - YouTube Watch On

Beth has lined up UK and European shows for September/October to follow the August 29 release of You Heartbreaker, You on Fiction Records.

She will play:

Sep 01: Liverpool Rough Trade, UK (In-store)

Sep 02: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK (In-store)

Sep 03: Bristol Rough Trade, UK (In-store)

Sep 04: London Rough Trade East, UK (In-store)



Oct 11: Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix, France

Oct 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 15: Cologne Helios37, Germany

Oct 17: Lyon Marche Gare, France

Oct 18: Milan Arci Bellezza, Italy

Oct 20: Dudigen Bad Bonn Club, Switzerland

Oct 21: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Oct 22: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 24: Prague Subzero, Czech Republic

Oct 26: Berlin Kantine am Berghain, Germany

Oct 28: Amsterdam Bitterzoet, Netherlands

Oct 30: London Electrowerkz, UK

Oct 31: London Camden Assembly, UK