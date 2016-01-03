Critics' Choice 2015 - Tim Bowness

Every day over the festive period we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

With his second solo album, Stupid Things That Mean The World, Tim Bowness continued to reposition himself beyond the collective umbrellas of No-Man and Henry Fool, with another collection of ecelctic progressive wonderment. “Operates within lush lovely perimeters,” said Chris Roberts in his review in Prog 57. “Music has been something I’ve been obsessed with since I was a teenager and, stupidly, it means as much to me now as it did when I started out at 17,” Tim told us earlier this year.

So at No. 14 in the 2105 Critics’ Choice is Tim Bowness. And here’s The Great Electric Teenage Dream…