Mew release promo for 85 Videos

Mew have released a promo for their new track 85 Videos.

It will feature on the Danish outfit’s upcoming seventh album Visuals, which is out on April 28 via Play It Again Sam.

It’s Mew’s first studio material since 2015’s +-.

The video was directed by lead vocalist Jonas Bjerre, who explains the process behind the promo.

He says: “I’ve been working a lot with kaleidoscopes lately. You have an image, or a sequence of images, and you snip out an angle, mirror it, and repeat it in a 360-degree angle. It’s a beautiful thing, because almost no matter the state of the original image, it ends up a beautiful symmetrical, indefinable something.

“A picture of your messy desk turns into a strange flower. I like that you can’t really envision what it will look like until you see it. I think our music is a bit like that too, even as we’re working on it.”

He continues: “I made a bunch of sequences, and crafted them into these ever-changing ‘faces’ that I then video-projected on to our actual faces. It’s like wearing a mask made out of photons.

“You can say a lot of philosophical stuff about masks – but don’t worry, I’m not going to. Hope you enjoy the video.”

Mew will head out on a European tour from next week. Visuals is now available for pre-order.

The Visuals cover

Mew Visuals tracklist

Nothingness And No Regrets The Wake Of Your Life Candy Pieces All Smeared Out In A Better Place Ay Ay Ay Learn Our Crystals Twist Quest Shoulders 85 Videos Zanzibar Carry Me To Safety

Feb 25: Paris Point Ephemere, France

May 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

May 19: Paris Point Ephemere, France

May 20: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

May 21: Bristol Trinity, UK

May 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

May 23: London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 25: Cologne Luxor, Germany

May 26: Hamburg Knust, Germany

