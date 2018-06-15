Tickets for Parkway Drive 2019 UK tour now on sale

Tickets for Parkway Drive's UK tour in 2019, which will be their biggest British shows yet.

The Australian metalcore band, who released their sixth studio album, Reverence, in May, kick off the four-date tour in Cardiff on January 29, 2019 and close it at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 2.

On June 11, Parkway Drive headlined the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, at Indigo at the O2 in London. The band were also awarded the Defender Of The Faith award.

Jan 29: O2 Apollo, Manchester – BUY TICKETS

Jan 31: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – BUY TICKETS

Feb 1: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – BUY TICKETS

Feb 2: Alexandra Palace, London – BUY TICKETS