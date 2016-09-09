The Neal Morse Band issue Long Day/Overture lyric video

The Neal Morse Band have released a lyric video of Long Day/Overture with Prog.
The tracks are taken from their upcoming concept album The Similitude Of A Dream, which is set to launch on November 11 via Metal Blade Records.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s The Grand Experiment, Morse says: “The Similitude Of A Dream is loosely and sometimes directly based on the book Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan which was originally published in 1678.
“The book chronicles the spiritual journey of a man from the City Of Destruction to a place of Deliverance. Someone had suggested to me that I do a concept album based on this book – but I forgot about it. Then when I began writing new songs last December, the suggestion came to my mind.
“I had never read the book, so I searched the story outline and began to write some little song bits and instrumentals based on what I had read. Those bits combined with the ideas that the other guys brought to the table then miraculously exploded into this double concept album.”
He continues: “Funny thing is, this album only really covers about the first 75 or 80 pages. Maybe we should’ve made a five disc collection! Well, we’ll save that for later.”
Morse is joined in the lineup by bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer, guitarist Eric Gillette and drummer Mike Portnoy – who thinks the work is “the album of my career.”
Portnoy adds: “Neal and I have now made 18 studio albums together, and I consider The Similitude Of A Dream the absolute creative pinnacle of our collaborations together.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for double concept albums such as Pink Floyd’s The Wall and The Who’s Tommy, and I can bravely say that I think we’ve created an album here that can sit side-by-side with those masterpieces.
“Bold words, I know, but after a career of almost 50 albums, I honestly consider this to be one of the defining works of my career.”
The Similitude Of A Dream will be available on 2CD, a special edition featuring both CDs along with The Making Of A Dream DVD, and on triple vinyl.
The Neal Morse Band will head out on tour in January across North America, before returning to Europe for a run of shows throughout March and April.
The Neal Morse Band The Similitude Of A Dream tracklist
Disc1
- Long Day
- Overture
- The Dream
- City Of Destruction
- We Have Got To Go
- Makes No Sense
- Draw The Line
- The Slough
- Back To The City
- The Ways Of A Fool
- So Far Gone
- Breath Of Angels
Disc2
- Slave To Your Mind
- Shortcut to Salvation
- The Man In The Iron Cage
- The Road Called Home
- Sloth
- Freedom Song
- I’m Running
- The Mask
- Confrontation
- The Battle
- Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)
The Neal Morse Band 2017 tour dates
Jan 15: Nashville TBA, TN
Jan 17: Seattle Triple Door, WA
Jan 18: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Jan 21: Whittier Center Theater, CA
Jan 22: Phoenix Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater, AZ
Jan 24: Denver Oriental Theater, CO
Jan 25: Dallas Curtain Club, TX
Jan 27: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL
Jan 28: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Jan 29: Toronto Mod Room, ON
Jan 31: Montreal Club Soda, QC
Feb 01: Quebec City Salle Jean Paul Tardif, QC
Feb 02: New York Highline Ballroom, NY
Feb 03: Washington State Theater, DC
Feb 07-11: Cruise To the Edge, FL
Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy
Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany
Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany
Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden
Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK
Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel
May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA