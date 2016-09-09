Kansas release Visibilty Zero lyric video

Kansas have released a lyric video for their track Visibility Zero.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album The Prelude Implicit, due out on September 23 and available for pre-order in a variety of formats.

The record is Kansas’ first since 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere – and their first since Ronnie Platt replaced longtime singer Steve Walsh in 2014.

Drummer Phil Ehart says that their guitarist Zak Rizvi had written Visibility Zero two years ago, starting with “a melody that he played on a guitar.”

He tells Rolling Stone: “The next thing was, I had come up with a title, Visibility Zero. The crux of what that meant was, ‘It’s amazing how people sometimes cannot see things that are right in front of their eyes.’

“When it was done, we all just stood back and said, ‘Whoa, this is strong in a lot of different ways.’ So that’s where it started from, lyrically. I just kind of threw the seed out there – he’s the one who did all the work and made it grow.”

Speaking of their first album in 16 years, Ehart adds: “I’ve had so many people say, ‘No offence, but when guys your age put out an album, they’re always kind of pitiful, and this is not a pitiful album – you guys did a great job.’

“What we need is a couple 100,000 people that feel that way and can get the word out, because there’s really no other way to do it.”

Kansas will commence their Leftoverture 40th anniversary tour towards the end of the month.

Kansas The Prelude Implicit tracklist

With This Heart Visibility Zero The Unsung Heroes Rhythm In The Spirit Refugee The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen Camouflage Surrender Crowded Isolation Section 60

Kansas Prelude Implicit artwork

Sep 30: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA

Oct 07: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Oct 08: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Oct 21: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 22: Kansas City Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts, MO

Oct 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN

Oct 28: Detroit Sound Board At MotorCity Casino Hotel, MI

Oct 30: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Nov 04: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckard Hall, FL

Nov 12: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center For Performing Arts, FL

Nov 18: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA

