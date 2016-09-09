Katatonia release Shifts video

Katatonia have released a video for their track Shifts, taken from 10th album The Fall Of Hearts.
The follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings was released in May, and it’s their first title to feature guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.
Frontman Jonas Renkse recently said: “This recording was actually one of the smoothest we have had so far. The vision was strong and we all worked hard to reach the goal that we had set up for ourselves.
“The album is probably everything we unknowingly ever dreamed of to release. It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements.
“We haven’t held back – we’ve pushed to get forward and backward in the ever-spiralling night of our musical legacy.”
Katatonia are on tour across Europe and Australia until December – full dates below.
Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist
- Takeover
- Serein
- Old Heart Falls
- Decima
- Sanction
- Residual
- Serac
- Last Song Before The Fade
- Shifts
- The Night Subscriber
- Pale Flag
- Passer
- The Enid lose 2 more members
- Anderson Rabin Wakeman to record next year
- John Wesley launches To Outrun The Light lyric video
- Brian Eno refuses to let Israeli dance troupe use his music
Katatonia tour dates 2016
Sep 22: Plovdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden
Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Sep 30: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands
Oct 02: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland
Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 10: Milan Acatraz, Italy
Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2
Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain
Oct 14: Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal
Oct 15: Madrid BUT, Spain
Oct 17: Marseille Jas’Rod, France
Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Nov 01: Tampere Klubi, Finland
Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland
Nov 04: Turko Logomo, Finland
Nov 05: Helsinki Circus, Finland
Nov 07: Newstead Triffid, Australia
Nov 08: Syndey Manning Bar, Australia
Nov 09: Adelaide Gov, Australia
Nov 10: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Nov 11: Perth Capitol, Australia