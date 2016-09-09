Katatonia release Shifts video

Katatonia have released a video for their track Shifts, taken from 10th album The Fall Of Hearts.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings was released in May, and it’s their first title to feature guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

Frontman Jonas Renkse recently said: “This recording was actually one of the smoothest we have had so far. The vision was strong and we all worked hard to reach the goal that we had set up for ourselves.

“The album is probably everything we unknowingly ever dreamed of to release. It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements.

“We haven’t held back – we’ve pushed to get forward and backward in the ever-spiralling night of our musical legacy.”

Katatonia are on tour across Europe and Australia until December – full dates below.

Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist

Takeover

Serein

Old Heart Falls

Decima

Sanction

Residual

Serac

Last Song Before The Fade

Shifts

The Night Subscriber

Pale Flag

Passer

Sep 22: Plovdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria

Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden

Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Sep 30: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 02: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 10: Milan Acatraz, Italy

Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2

Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Oct 14: Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal

Oct 15: Madrid BUT, Spain

Oct 17: Marseille Jas’Rod, France

Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 01: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland

Nov 04: Turko Logomo, Finland

Nov 05: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Nov 07: Newstead Triffid, Australia

Nov 08: Syndey Manning Bar, Australia

Nov 09: Adelaide Gov, Australia

Nov 10: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Nov 11: Perth Capitol, Australia

