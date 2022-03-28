The Gaslight Anthem end hiatus, announce UK, Europe and US tours

The Gaslight Anthem have officially called time on their hiatus, and announced their first tour dates in four years.

The New Jersey band's return was teased with recent social media posts from frontman Brian Fallon, who wrote “I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

Now the band have unveiled a raft of new tour dates, kicking off in Berlin, Germany on August 9.

The Gaslight Anthem will play:



Aug 09: Berlin Columbiahalle, GER

Aug 11: Koln Palladium, GER

Aug 12: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, GER

Aug 13: Puttlingen Rocco del Schlacko, GER

Aug 14: Munchen Zenith, GER

Aug 16: Bremen Pier2, GER

Aug 18: London OVO Wembley Arena, ENG

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, ENG

Aug 20: Edinburgh O2 Academy, SCO

Aug 21: Birmingham O2 Academy, ENG

Aug 23: Dublin National Stadium, IRE

Aug 24: Belfast The Telegraph Building, NI

Sep 13: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 14: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Sep 16: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 18: Tempe The Marquee Theatre, AZ

Sep 20: Salt Lake City The Union, UT

Sep 21: Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Aug 23: Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre, MO

Aug 24: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Aug 26; Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Sep 27: McKees Rocks Roxian Theatre, PA

Sep 30: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

Oct 02 - Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 04: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Oct 05: Washington The Anthem, DC

A fan pre-sale for the tour starts on March 29 at 10am local time (password tga2022), while the public on-sale kicks off on March 31 at 10am.