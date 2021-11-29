These are the budget turntable deals you need to know about this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday record player deals have been spinning in throughout the day and show no signs of slowing down.

Online retailers have been knocking prices down on turntables of all shapes and sizes, but if you're on the lookout for your first record player, on the hunt for a Christmas gift or are just wanting a treat for yourself, we've picked out a few that might be of interest – including the ION Audio Max LP which is down from $89.99 to $69.88 on Amazon US. Meanwhile in the UK, Curry's have knocked the Denon DP-29F Belt Drive record player down from £149 to £99.99.

US deals

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT/cleaning kit: Save $72 Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT/cleaning kit: Save $72

This pairing was originally $281.99, but Walmart have cleaved $72 off the price, dropping it to just $209.99. They're also throwing in a Knox Gear Vinyl Record Cleaner to ensure your vinyl remains in pristine shape. Oh yeah, did we mention it's Bluetooth? Take a closer look at our Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT review.

Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was $299.99 , now $199.99

Fluance are known for packing a great deal into their budget turntables, and the RT80 HiFi is no exception. The deck comes complete with a high performance, diamond-tipped Audio-Technica cartridge, and at $100 off it looks like bargain.

ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was $89.99 , now $69.99

We expect this Amazon Black Friday deal to go down a storm with music fans on a limited budget. The ION Audio Max LP ticks a lot of boxes and is now available for just $69.99 in the US. That's about the cost of two vinyl records. Crazy.

UK deals

Denon DP-29F Belt Drive: Was Denon DP-29F Belt Drive: Was £149 , now £99.99

This Denon belt-drive deck is fully automatic, meaning that it doesn't spend forever going round in circles making that locked-groove sound once it's finished playing. Although you will have to flip it over yourself. The turntable's body is a single piece of aluminium, matching style with strength. Right now it's £50 off at Currys.

Sony PSHX500 Turntable: Was Sony PSHX500 Turntable: Was £309 , now £269

It may not a mega huge saving, but any money off one our top turntable picks is worth considering. Don't believe us? Just take a look at our 4 star Sony PSHX500 review. The simple, sleek design makes the ideal centrepiece to your music listening mothership, while a built-in phono stage means it's ready to rock. Grab it now with 40 quid off at Very.

1 By One turntable with speakers: Was £219 1 By One turntable with speakers: Was £219 , £175.99

Buying a deck for someone but don't want to spend a fortune? This looks like a good starter set: two 35 Watt speakers, a phono pre-amp, and can convert your vinyl to digital. Save 20% at Amazon.