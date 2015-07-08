Taj Mahal cancels live dates

Taj Mahal has cancelled all his scheduled concerts through June and July, sparking fears over his health.

Affected appearanced include sets at the Chicago Blues Festival on June 13 and the Vancouver Folk Festival on July 19.

A statement on Mahal’s website reads: “It is with regret that The Maestro finds it necessary, at this time, to take a much-needed break from the demands of his constant touring schedule. This brief hiatus will allow the time to re-charge his health and vitality.”

The 73-year-old’s next scheduled appearance is at the Broward Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 18.

Mahal’s last studio album was 2008’s Maestro. Keb’ Mo’ recently reported he was working with the veteran musician on material which is expected to be released in the autumn.

