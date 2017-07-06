Stone Sour in 360° studio video for Somebody Stole My Eyes

Stone Sour have released a 360° studio video for their track Somebody Stole My Eyes.

The song features on the band’s new album Hydrograd, which arrived at the end of June with the new promo shot at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California.

Stone Sour have previously released videos for Mercy, Fabuless, Song #3 and Taipei Person/Allah Tea from the new record.

Frontman Corey Taylor said of the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour have also added a second London date to their upcoming European tour. In addition to their previously announced show at the city’s O2 Brixton Academy on December 4, the band will play the same venue again on December 6.

Tickets are available via Live Nation. Find a full list of Stone Sour’s 2017 tour dates below.

Stone Sour are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is out now. Other artists featured in the mag include Avenged Sevenfold, In This Moment, Slayer and Employed To Serve.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

