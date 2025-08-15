Watch Aerosmith's Joe Perry play Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots songs with supergroup featuring Chris Robinson on vocals

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is currently out on the road in America with his new supergroup, featuring The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson on vocals, and you can now watch fan-filmed footage of highlights of the tour's opening night at Tampa, Florida's Hard Rock Event Center on August 13.

The new iteration of The Joe Perry Project features Perry's Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford on guitar, Robinson on vocals, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, Cher's touring drummer Jason Sutter (ex-Smashmouth) and keyboardist Buck Johnson, who also tours with Aerosmith.

Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz was originally supposed to tour with the band but was forced to withdraw due to a family emergency.

While the supergroup's setlist is understandably largely focussed on Aerosmith classics - Walk This Way, Mama Kin, Same Old Song And Dance, and more - Perry also dips into the Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots catalogues for some crowd-pleasing hits, specifically the Crowes' Twice As Hard and Jealous Again, and STP's Interstate Love Song and Vasoline.

Watch footage of the band performing Twice As Hard and Interstate Love Song below.

Twice As Hard - The Black Crowes Cover - Live - The Joe Perry Project 08/13/2025 in Tampa Florida. - YouTube Watch On

Interstate Love Song - Stone Temple Pilots Cover Live - The Joe Perry Project 08/13/2025 in Tampa. - YouTube Watch On

The show's full setlist was:



Let the Music Do the Talking

My Fist Your Face

Same Old Song and Dance

East Coast, West Coast

Get the Lead Out

Twice as Hard

Fortunate One

Interstate Love Song

Combination

Mama Kin / Get It Up

Vasoline

Won’t Let Me Go

Jealous Again

Bright Light Fright

Last Child

Chip Away the Stone

Draw the Line

The Train Kept A-Rollin’

Walk This Way

Perry recently said that Aerosmith have discussed getting together for a proper send-off after their 2023 farewell tour had to be abandoned.

The Peace Out tour was halted after just three dates when frontman Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords. In 2024, the band announced their retirement from touring, with Tyler said to be unlikely to fully recover.

Since then, guitarist Perry and Tyler have appeared together at a charity show earlier this year. A rumoured full Aerosmith reunion did not materialise at that event, but it now seems like the rock giants are talking about how they might properly say goodbye.

Perry tells Trunk Nation: "We’re talking about it... we’re all alive and well, so, you know, we’ll just have to see, you know? I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."