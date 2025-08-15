Watch Aerosmith's Joe Perry play Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots songs with supergroup featuring Chris Robinson on vocals
Watch highlights from the opening night of The Joe Perry Project's North American tour
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is currently out on the road in America with his new supergroup, featuring The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson on vocals, and you can now watch fan-filmed footage of highlights of the tour's opening night at Tampa, Florida's Hard Rock Event Center on August 13.
The new iteration of The Joe Perry Project features Perry's Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford on guitar, Robinson on vocals, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, Cher's touring drummer Jason Sutter (ex-Smashmouth) and keyboardist Buck Johnson, who also tours with Aerosmith.
Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz was originally supposed to tour with the band but was forced to withdraw due to a family emergency.
While the supergroup's setlist is understandably largely focussed on Aerosmith classics - Walk This Way, Mama Kin, Same Old Song And Dance, and more - Perry also dips into the Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots catalogues for some crowd-pleasing hits, specifically the Crowes' Twice As Hard and Jealous Again, and STP's Interstate Love Song and Vasoline.
Watch footage of the band performing Twice As Hard and Interstate Love Song below.
The show's full setlist was:
Let the Music Do the Talking
My Fist Your Face
Same Old Song and Dance
East Coast, West Coast
Get the Lead Out
Twice as Hard
Fortunate One
Interstate Love Song
Combination
Mama Kin / Get It Up
Vasoline
Won’t Let Me Go
Jealous Again
Bright Light Fright
Last Child
Chip Away the Stone
Draw the Line
The Train Kept A-Rollin’
Walk This Way
Perry recently said that Aerosmith have discussed getting together for a proper send-off after their 2023 farewell tour had to be abandoned.
The Peace Out tour was halted after just three dates when frontman Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords. In 2024, the band announced their retirement from touring, with Tyler said to be unlikely to fully recover.
Since then, guitarist Perry and Tyler have appeared together at a charity show earlier this year. A rumoured full Aerosmith reunion did not materialise at that event, but it now seems like the rock giants are talking about how they might properly say goodbye.
Perry tells Trunk Nation: "We’re talking about it... we’re all alive and well, so, you know, we’ll just have to see, you know? I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
