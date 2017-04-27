Stone Sour release new song Song #3

Earlier today (April 27) Stone Sour released the first new material from their upcoming album Hydrograd with the video for Fabuless. Now, four hours later, they have released another new track in the form of Song #3.

Hydrograd will be the band’s sixth studio album and is scheduled for release on June 30, via Roadrunner Records, and is available to order now. It follows the band’s previous two covers EPs Meanwhile In Burbank… and Straight Outta Burbank…. Hydrograd will also be the band’s first full length since the departure of guitarist Jim Root.

Speaking previously, frontman Corey Taylor said of the album: “We just destroyed it and it sounds incredible. Everyone is saying the same thing – not only are the songs good, but the energy is incredible because it has that live vibe.

“This is not beat-detected, auto-tuned or pitch-corrected. It’s so bad ass it’s not even funny.”

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

