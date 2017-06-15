Watch Stone Sour perform new track Mercy in live studio video

Stone Sour have released a live studio video for their new track Mercy.

The footage was captured at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California, where they recorded upcoming album Hydrograd with producer Jay Ruston.

The follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 will be released on June 30 via Roadrunner Records, with Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci previously unveiling the tracks Fabuless, Song #3 and Taipei Person/Allah Tea from the new record.

Speaking previously about the album, frontman Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour will head out on tour across Europe from mid-November. Find a list of their live shows below, along with the Hydrograd tracklist and cover art.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

