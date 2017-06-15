Watch Stone Sour perform new track Mercy in live studio video

Stone Sour have released a live studio video for their new track Mercy.
The footage was captured at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California, where they recorded upcoming album Hydrograd with producer Jay Ruston.
The follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 will be released on June 30 via Roadrunner Records, with Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci previously unveiling the tracks Fabuless, Song #3 and Taipei Person/Allah Tea from the new record.
Speaking previously about the album, frontman Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.
“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”
Stone Sour will head out on tour across Europe from mid-November. Find a list of their live shows below, along with the Hydrograd tracklist and cover art.
Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist
- YSIF
- Taipei Person/Allah Tea
- Knievel Has Landed
- Hydrograd
- Song #3
- Fabuless
- The Witness Trees
- Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
- Thanks God It’s Over
- St. Marie
- Mercy
- Whiplash Pants
- Friday Knights
- Somebody Stole My Eyes
- When The Fever Broke
Stone Sour 2017 European tour dates
Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark
Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands
Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France
Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK
Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
